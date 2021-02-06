Saturday, February 6, 2021
Another view on ‘Making America Great Again’

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Michael MacDonald’s recent Letter to the Editor: He related two points that, in my view, blindly criticize President Trump’s policies while in office. In my opinion, these are parroted positions from the hate-filled media which has done so much damage to our nation. Further, before this parroting, these thoughts appear to have bypassed all available cerebral matter before they are expectorated onto the page.
Let’s examine each claim with the explanation.
1. “Separation of children from their parents at the border.” First, the subject applies primarily to “asylum seekers.”
The DHS says: “The policy of separating adults seeking asylum from accompanying minor children at the border began during the Obama administration, after a judicial ruling barring the Obama administration from holding asylum-seeking families for more than two weeks. The Obama administration reasoned that, if the families were separated, it would both allow immigration officials to extend the time adults could spend in custody and could deter families from seeking asylum in the United States.”
2.  “Charlottesville riot where he condoned the violence of the racist radicals.” All of this statement is Fake News. President Trump clearly said, “There were good people on both sides.” And there were! PresidentTrump did not say that the hateful agitators from Right or Left were “good people.” Mr. MacDonald wishes to parrot what the media said when they blatantly misrepresented what President Trump said.
It’s not that difficult to agree. If you watch the original video and audio, you can hear what was truthfully stated by President Trump. Mr. MacDonald further entrapped himself by misstating that President Trump was silent on the death of black lives in America. Can MacDonald find where President Trump has been silent on any important national issue? Nothing could be farther from the truth. Like so many over the last four years, MacDonald has become a victim of dangerously biased media. Listening to accurate reporting would verify this and persuade the listener that “Fake News” is all around us. The good thing is that each of us can rely upon our own critical thinking, if the Media hasn’t washed this away.
I hope many in America will change the channel before our nation is condemned by the falsities from the Fake News and destructive agenda.

Adrian Philip Humphries
Village of Alhambra

 

