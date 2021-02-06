Citizens First Bank check fraud suspect to answer charge in Lake County Court

After spending nearly a year behind bars in Sumter County, a man suspected of check fraud at Citizens First Bank has been transferred to the Lake County Jail to answer to an additional charge.

Victor Blanchart, 55, was transferred out of Sumter County on Wednesday and booked at the Lake County Jail to answer to a third degree felony charge of fraud.

He had been arrested May 22, 2019 after he tried to cash a bogus $980 check Community Bank & Trust of Florida branch on Parr Drive in The Villages.The teller called the check to the attention of her manager, who contacted law enforcement.

While he was being held in the Sumter County Jail, Lady Lake police were notified by Citizens First Bank about a fraudulent $982.48 check which had been cashed that same month at the Spanish Springs branch.

Blanchart was sentenced Feb. 12, 2020 in Sumter County Court to one year and four days in jail. He was given credit for time already served.

A plea negotiation session is scheduled for Tuesday in Lake County Court.