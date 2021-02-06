Saturday, February 6, 2021
68.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Citizens First Bank check fraud suspect to answer charge in Lake County Court

Meta Minton

Victor Blanchart

After spending nearly a year behind bars in Sumter County, a man suspected of check fraud at Citizens First Bank has been transferred to the Lake County Jail to answer to an additional charge.

Victor Blanchart, 55, was transferred out of Sumter County on Wednesday and booked at the Lake County Jail to answer to a third degree felony charge of fraud.

He had been arrested May 22, 2019 after he tried to cash a bogus $980 check Community Bank & Trust of Florida branch on Parr Drive in The Villages.The teller called the check to the attention of her manager, who contacted law enforcement.

While he was being held in the Sumter County Jail, Lady Lake police were notified by Citizens First Bank about a fraudulent $982.48 check which had been cashed that same month at the Spanish Springs branch. 

Blanchart was sentenced Feb. 12, 2020 in Sumter County Court to one year and four days in jail. He was given credit for time already served.

A plea negotiation session is scheduled for Tuesday in Lake County Court.

Related Articles

News

New Jersey snowbirds on tight deadline with Florida Friendly Landscaping

A New Jersey couple with a home in The Villages is facing a tight deadline after planting a new batch of Florida Friendly Landscaping. Neighbors have not been happy with the couple's unkempt yard.
Read more
News

Fines could be forgiven at foreclosed neighborhood eyesore in The Villages

Fines could be forgiven at a home in The Villages that was once inhabited by rats, roaches and snakes.
Read more
Health

Local death toll from COVID-19 virus continues to rise at rapid pace

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise sharply Saturday across the tri-county area as Florida reported just under 7,500 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Sumter sheriff’s deputies help Fish and Wildwood officers nab drug suspect

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies helped officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apprehend a wanted suspect on Friday.
Read more
News

DAR Historic Preservation award winner to talk about Underground Railroad

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to host a special guest speaker.
Read more
News

Laurel Manor Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance

The Laurel Manor Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly kicking out part of screen door

A woman was arrested after allegedly kicking out part of a neighbor’s screened-in enclosure and then fleeing the scene on a pink bicycle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,645FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
68.1 ° F
69.8 °
66 °
78 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
78 °
Mon
71 °
Tue
74 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment