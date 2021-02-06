DAR Historic Preservation award winner to talk about Underground Railroad

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is preparing to host a special guest speaker.

Beverly Steele, the NSDAR National Award Winner for Historic Preservation, will speak at the group’s meeting on Feb. 19 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center. The meeting will take place from 1-3:50 p.m.

Steele’s topic will be “The Underground Railroad.” An optional lunch will be provided by Chicken Salad Chick for $12. Reservations are required by Feb. 15. For details, email [email protected].