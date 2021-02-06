Saturday, February 6, 2021
Dave William Barnhorst

Staff Report

Dave William Barnhorst

Dave William Barnhorst, 82, of the Villages Fl passed away on Feb 1, 2021.

He was born on November 3, 1938 a son to the late Harold and Elizabeth Heffron Barnhorst. He attended college at the University of Cincinnati with a degree in sales and business management. He worked in the textile industry. He moved to Orlando area in December of 1985. He was an CPR instructor for American Heart Association and EMT. He attended St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. He Enjoyed Golf, Bridge (party and duplicate), Biking, walking, skiing, snowmobiling and social dining with friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Barnhorst of the residence, daughters; Lisa Barnhorst of Wildwood, FL, Debra Crosby ( husband Sterling) of Lake Mary, FL sons; Ken Barnhorst of Charlotte, NC, Scott Barnhorst of Wildwood, FL, Tim Barnhorst of Pedro, Fl. He is also survived by his sister Judy Denicola of Cincinnati, OH. He had seven grandchildren and six and a half great grandchildren.

