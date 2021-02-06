Saturday, February 6, 2021
Fines could be forgiven at foreclosed neighborhood eyesore in The Villages

Meta Minton

Fines could be forgiven at a home in The Villages that was once inhabited by rats, roaches and snakes.

The home at 9143 SE 172nd Santee Place in the Village of Woodbury in 2017 had been the subject of neighbors’ complaints. At the time, neighbors said the owner, Lucy Leuthard, could no longer take care of herself and had been put in a nursing home in Ocala. Her status today is not known. The home was neglected and was covered with vines. The rats, roaches and snakes made neighbors fearful for their health and safety. 

The property at 9143 SE 172nd Santee Place in the Village of Woodbury in 2017.

Leuthard left no emergency contacts. The mortgage was held through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We are seeing a lot of this. Not just in your neighborhood, but all over The Villages,” said Community Development District 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, during a public hearing on the house in 2017.

He lamented the fact that Leuthard apparently had not made arrangements in case she was to die or become incapacitated.

The District maintained the property on eight different occasions which meant the fines added up to $2,000. The actual cost of maintenance was $725.

The case was turned over to district counsel on May 8, 2019 and on Jan. 19, 2021, district counsel advised that there was a final judgment of foreclosure and a certificate of title issued to Wilmington Savings Fund Society. 

“Unfortunately, there were no funds available to file a surplus claim for our outstanding fines,” according to Community Standards.

On Friday, the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors will consider forgiving the $2,000 in fines. The board meets at 1:30 p.m. at Savannah Center.

