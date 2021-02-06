Local death toll from COVID-19 virus continues to rise at rapid pace

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise sharply Saturday across the tri-county area as Florida reported just under 7,500 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.

Twenty-five of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other nine lived in Lake County. It’s unclear if all of those deaths happened in the past couple of days, as the Florida Department of Health typically lags behind with data about daily case and death numbers.

Those local fatalities brought the death toll in the tri-county area to 1,348 since the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State in March. They also are among the 28,058 in Florida and the 461,725 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,771,359 cases – an increase of 7,486 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,739,276 are residents. A total of 78,159 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,003 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 74,267 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 74 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 13,323. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 16 for a total of 3,755;

Leesburg up 17 for a total of 3,557;

Summerfield up 16 for a total of 1,589;

Lady Lake up 6 for a total of 1,333;

Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 609;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,071;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 879;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 425; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 105.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 55,322 – increase of 278

Deaths: 1,348

Hospitalizations: 3,243

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,352 – increase of 29

Deaths: 206

Hospitalizations: 444

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,421), Wildwood (879), Coleman (817), Bushnell (807) and Oxford (425).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 22,618 – increase of 118

Deaths: 468

Hospitalizations: 1,194

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,906), Leesburg (3,557), Eustis (2,026), Mount Dora (1,748) and Tavares (1,670). The Villages also is reporting 159 cases.

MARION COUNTY