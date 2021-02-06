New Jersey snowbirds on tight deadline with Florida Friendly Landscaping

A New Jersey couple with a home in The Villages is facing a tight deadline after planting a new batch of Florida Friendly Landscaping.

The home owned by Christopher and Donna Connor at 2113 Sansores St. in the Village of Santo Domingo will be discussed Friday morning at a meeting of the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

The Connors’ neighbors have been trying to sell their home at 2111 Sansores St. However, they say any potential buyers have been turned off by the unkempt yard next door.

Last month, the Connors were given until April 8 for their newly planted Florida Friendly Landscaping to completely fill in, which would bring their home back into compliance.

The Connors, who said they chose Florida Friendly Landscaping for “environmental reasons,” have planted perennial peanuts to replace their first unsuccessful crop of Florida Friendly Landscaping.

The planted items can be a maximum of six inches apart, according to Community Standards. If the landscaping is not brought into compliance, the couple could be fined up to $1,500.

The perennial peanut “is a versatile groundcover that can be planted statewide and blooms all summer long with cheerful golden flowers,” according to the University of Florida Extension Service. Some of the best features of the perennial peanut are its resistance to nematodes, pathogens, and drought. Plus it requires little fertilizer.

The Connors bought their home in 2013. In 2017, the Connors filed an application with the Architectural Review Committee for Florida Friendly Landscaping at their home. Community Standards has determined the Connors have not abided by the promises made in their 2017 ARC application.

The New Jersey couple winters in The Villages. However, Donna Connor said she has made special trips to The Villages in the summertime to tend to her Florida Friendly Landscaping.

The board of supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.