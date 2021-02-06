Saturday, February 6, 2021
Woman arrested after allegedly kicking out part of screen door

Meta Minton

Elsie Mary Mariotti

A woman was arrested after allegedly kicking out part of a neighbor’s screened-in enclosure and then fleeing the scene on a pink bicycle.

Fruitland Park police were alerted by a 911 caller Wednesday morning that a woman had kicked out a panel of the screened-in enclosure at a home in the 800 block of Phoenix Avenue. The caller provided a description of the woman.

An officer found 59-year-old Elsie Mary Mariotti, who lives at 400 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fruitland Park, who was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

The woman who made the 911 call, who is the niece of the property owner and had been watching over the residence, signed an intent to prosecute.

Mariotti was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Mariotti had been arrested twice in 2019. One arrest resulted from a disturbance at her home. Another arrest came after Mariotti ordered her pit bull to attack law enforcement officers.

