Bicyclists meet with prosecutors about hit-and-run crashes in The Villages

Bicyclists recently met with prosecutors to express their concerns about two hit-and-run crashes in The Villages.

Sumter Landing Bicycle Club President Holly Dates, past President John Komoroske and past President and Safety Officer Dave Lawrence met Jan. 28 with Joseph Church, the prosecutor who supervises the Sumter County Office of the State Attorney, according to the club’s Sunday newsletter.

Church attended the meeting with two assistant prosecutors who will be handling the two hit and run cases involving Robert Hunter and Jessica Laube and Ken Nevers.

“Our presidents asked for the meeting to describe for the prosecutors the significance and popularity of bicycling in The Villages, what the impact of these crimes has had on it, and the SLBC Board’s concern that a light punishment for these felonies would minimize deterrence and expose our riders to additional risk during the many hours they ride,” the club’s newsletter reported.

Club officials described the meeting as positive and said the prosecutors “totally understand our concern and repeatedly emphasized that these are indeed serious crimes that they will pursue diligently to significant sentences.”

Laube and Hunter had been bicycling Oct. 30 on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard when they were hit by a white Mercedes that fled the scene of the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol later arrested 89-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages.

Nevers had been bicycling on the morning of Nov. 3 near the Manatee Recreation Center when he was hit by a Jaguar driven by 59-year-old William Croop of Orange Springs. He also fled the scene, but was apprehended after a tipster led law enforcement to a notorious drug house in The Villages.

All three of the injured cyclists were members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club.

In the newsletter report, club officials said the prosecutor’s office will work with the bicyclists as the court cases move forward.

“He also said that while Florida criminal process does not provide for much input other than from victims and their families, they have taken note of our draft letter to them about our concerns and suggested that we work with the victims to see if they want to include those thoughts when they address the court,” the newsletter reported.+