Sunday, February 7, 2021
71.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

New COVID-19 cases slow as local area administers more than 131,000 vaccine doses

Larry D. Croom

The number of new cases of COVID-19 slowed across Florida on Sunday as the tri-county area reported administering more than 131,000 doses of the vaccine for the potentially deadly virus.

The Florida Department of Health also reported one more local fatality from the Coronavirus on Sunday. That victim was a resident of Sumter County and is among the 1,346 who have died in the tri-county area, the 28,161 in Florida and the 463,188 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,777,983 cases – an increase of 6,624 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,745,744 are residents. The Florida Department of Health also reported administering 2,661,796 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 131,469 of those given in the tri-county area.

Also, a total of 78,238 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,021 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 74,412 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 17 for a total of 3,772;
  • Leesburg up 18 for a total of 3,575;
  • Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,597;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,340;
  • Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,078;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 883;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 426; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 610.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 55,558 – increase of 236
  • Deaths: 1,346
  • Hospitalizations: 3,244

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,380 – increase of 28
  • Deaths: 207
  • Hospitalizations: 444
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,436), Wildwood (883), Coleman (817), Bushnell (810) and Oxford (426).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,728 – increase of 110
  • Deaths: 468
  • Hospitalizations: 1,194
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,934), Leesburg (3,575), Eustis (2,035), Mount Dora (1,755) and Tavares (1,675). The Villages also is reporting 160 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,450 – increase of 98
  • Deaths: 671
  • Hospitalizations: 1,606
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,809), Summerfield (1,597), Dunnellon (1,155), Belleview (1,078) and Silver Springs (484). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

Related Articles

News

New Yorkers dominate number of residents living in The Villages

New Yorkers continue to dominate the number of residents living in The Villages.
Read more
News

Ex-sales representatives’ boxes latest point of contention in The Villages’ lawsuit

A dozen boxes left behind by a husband-and-wife sales team are the latest point of contention in the lawsuit between Properties of The Villages and former sales representatives who’ve gone rogue.
Read more
News

VCCDD nears closing date on $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District is nearing a closing date on a  $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Bicyclists meet with prosecutors about hit-and-run crashes in The Villages

Bicyclists recently met with prosecutors to express their concerns about two hit-and-run crashes in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wife allowed back home with husband who feared she tried to kill him

A wife who allegedly attacked her husband with a pair of gardening scissors has been allowed to return to their home in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man on probation nabbed in connection with alleged battery

A Summerfield man on felony probation found himself behind bars early Thursday morning.
Read more
News

Moyer Recreation Center and pool will be closed Tuesday

The Moyer Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,648FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
71.7 ° F
74 °
70 °
53 %
2.9mph
1 %
Mon
70 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment