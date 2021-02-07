New COVID-19 cases slow as local area administers more than 131,000 vaccine doses

The number of new cases of COVID-19 slowed across Florida on Sunday as the tri-county area reported administering more than 131,000 doses of the vaccine for the potentially deadly virus.

The Florida Department of Health also reported one more local fatality from the Coronavirus on Sunday. That victim was a resident of Sumter County and is among the 1,346 who have died in the tri-county area, the 28,161 in Florida and the 463,188 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,777,983 cases – an increase of 6,624 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,745,744 are residents. The Florida Department of Health also reported administering 2,661,796 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 131,469 of those given in the tri-county area.

Also, a total of 78,238 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,021 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 74,412 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 17 for a total of 3,772;

Leesburg up 18 for a total of 3,575;

Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,597;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,340;

Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,078;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 883;

Oxford up 1 for a total of 426; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 610.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 55,558 – increase of 236

Deaths: 1,346

Hospitalizations: 3,244

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,380 – increase of 28

Deaths: 207

Hospitalizations: 444

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,436), Wildwood (883), Coleman (817), Bushnell (810) and Oxford (426).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 22,728 – increase of 110

Deaths: 468

Hospitalizations: 1,194

Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,934), Leesburg (3,575), Eustis (2,035), Mount Dora (1,755) and Tavares (1,675). The Villages also is reporting 160 cases.

MARION COUNTY