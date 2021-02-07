Sunday, February 7, 2021
61.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

New Yorkers dominate number of residents living in The Villages

Staff Report

New Yorkers continue to dominate the number of residents living in The Villages.

The latest population count of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is 132,700, according to information released last week by The Villages.

Nearly 11,000 of the residents of The Villages moved here from New York.

Larry Rivellese

Larry Rivellese is best known as an opera singer in The Villages but spent decades working as a plumber in New York.

“I used to drive my van through Manhattan all the time; the traffic was crazy and drivers wouldn’t give you a break,” the Long Island native said. 

Now Rivellese enjoys a much more laid-back lifestyle in The Villages. In addition to singing, he is an avid softball player.

The state with the second-highest representation is Pennsylvania which accounts for about 6,300 residents of The Villages. The Buckeye State is in third place with Ohioans numbering more than 5,300 and Michigan was not far behind.

Related Articles

News

Ex-sales representatives’ boxes latest point of contention in The Villages’ lawsuit

A dozen boxes left behind by a husband-and-wife sales team are the latest point of contention in the lawsuit between Properties of The Villages and former sales representatives who’ve gone rogue.
Read more
News

VCCDD nears closing date on $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District is nearing a closing date on a  $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Bicyclists meet with prosecutors about hit-and-run crashes in The Villages

Bicyclists recently met with prosecutors to express their concerns about two hit-and-run crashes in The Villages.
Read more
Health

New COVID-19 cases slow as local area administers more than 131,000 vaccine doses

The number of new cases of COVID-19 slowed across Florida on Sunday as the tri-county area reported administering more than 131,000 doses of the vaccine for the potentially deadly virus.
Read more
Crime

Wife allowed back home with husband who feared she tried to kill him

A wife who allegedly attacked her husband with a pair of gardening scissors has been allowed to return to their home in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man on probation nabbed in connection with alleged battery

A Summerfield man on felony probation found himself behind bars early Thursday morning.
Read more
News

Moyer Recreation Center and pool will be closed Tuesday

The Moyer Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,645FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
61.9 ° F
64.4 °
59 °
72 %
1.3mph
1 %
Mon
70 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment