New Yorkers dominate number of residents living in The Villages

New Yorkers continue to dominate the number of residents living in The Villages.

The latest population count of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is 132,700, according to information released last week by The Villages.

Nearly 11,000 of the residents of The Villages moved here from New York.

Larry Rivellese is best known as an opera singer in The Villages but spent decades working as a plumber in New York.

“I used to drive my van through Manhattan all the time; the traffic was crazy and drivers wouldn’t give you a break,” the Long Island native said.

Now Rivellese enjoys a much more laid-back lifestyle in The Villages. In addition to singing, he is an avid softball player.

The state with the second-highest representation is Pennsylvania which accounts for about 6,300 residents of The Villages. The Buckeye State is in third place with Ohioans numbering more than 5,300 and Michigan was not far behind.