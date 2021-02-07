So much misinformation about masks

To the Editor:

The only protection that works is a N95 facemask that has been properly fitted, discarded and replaced routinely. Homemade cloth and surgical masks are of little help and can be harmful. Once you wear a mask, it is now considered contaminated and should be discarded or disinfected with a bleach solution. If you touch the outside of the mask and touch your face, you give a contaminant a way inside your body. In reusing a mask you are breathing through a petri dish of germs being fed with your warm humid exhalations.

People who have been vaccinated or have natural immunity from having COVID (like I have) do not need to be masked.

I am a retired RN, EMT-Paramedic with an ASN degree graduating summa cum laude, a member of two national honor societies, with past American Heart Association certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. I worked during the onset of AIDS/HIV, H1N1, MRSA and Necrotizing Fasciitis and never saw such a level of misinformation as I do now.

David Dallas

Village of Bradford