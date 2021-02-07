Sunday, February 7, 2021
74.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

So much misinformation about masks

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The only protection that works is a N95 facemask that has been properly fitted, discarded and replaced routinely. Homemade cloth and surgical masks are of little help and can be harmful. Once you wear a mask, it is now considered contaminated and should be discarded or disinfected with a bleach solution. If you touch the outside of the mask and touch your face, you give a contaminant a way inside your body. In reusing a mask you are breathing through a petri dish of germs being fed with your warm humid exhalations.
People who have been vaccinated or have natural immunity from having COVID (like I have) do not need to be masked.
I am a retired RN, EMT-Paramedic with an ASN degree graduating summa cum laude, a member of two national honor societies, with past American Heart Association certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. I worked during the onset of AIDS/HIV, H1N1, MRSA and Necrotizing Fasciitis and never saw such a level of misinformation as I do now.

David Dallas
Village of Bradford

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Trump and his new cowgirl

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, sizes up some of Donald Trump’s final attempts to rev up rioters and takes a look at his protege.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villages couple feels lost in vaccine process

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels that she and her husband have been lost in the vaccine system.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

An alarming experience with a medical professional

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an unnerving experience she had when she took her 88-year-old husband to see a urologist.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Another view on ‘Making America Great Again’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident responds to a previous letter writer on the topic of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

It was great to see the manatees

A Village of Amelia resident made the trip over to see the manatees at Blue Springs State Park and it was great. But don’t say he didn’t warn you about the masks. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages cancels everything except partying

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is trying to make prudent decisions, like wearing a mask, while we are under the threat of the Coronavirus. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mona Charen is not a conservative

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that Mona Charen is not a conservative.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,648FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
74.7 ° F
77 °
73 °
56 %
1.6mph
1 %
Sun
76 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment