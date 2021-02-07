Summerfield man on probation nabbed in connection with alleged battery

A Summerfield man on felony probation found himself behind bars early Thursday morning.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were searching for 36-year-old Mitchell James Lewis in connection with a domestic battery case from Feb. 1. Committing that crime would put him in direct violation of one of the conditions of his probation – “live without violating any laws,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Lewis was verified to be on felony probation for trespassing on an agricultural manufacturing facility. He started supervision on Aug. 14, 2019 and was to remain under supervision until Aug. 13 of this year in the Bradford County incident.

Lewis, who lives at 14546 S.E. 49th Court in Summerfield, was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with simple domestic battery and the probation violation. He was being held on $1,500 bond and is due in court March 23 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.