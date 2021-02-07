Sunday, February 7, 2021
71.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man on probation nabbed in connection with alleged battery

Larry D. Croom

Mitchell James Lewis

A Summerfield man on felony probation found himself behind bars early Thursday morning.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were searching for 36-year-old Mitchell James Lewis in connection with a domestic battery case from Feb. 1. Committing that crime would put him in direct violation of one of the conditions of his probation – “live without violating any laws,” a sheriff’s office report states.

Lewis was verified to be on felony probation for trespassing on an agricultural manufacturing facility. He started supervision on Aug. 14, 2019 and was to remain under supervision until Aug. 13 of this year in the Bradford County incident.

Lewis, who lives at 14546 S.E. 49th Court in Summerfield, was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with simple domestic battery and the probation violation. He was being held on $1,500 bond and is due in court March 23 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Moyer Recreation Center and pool will be closed Tuesday

The Moyer Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday.
Read more
News

Truman Recreation Center and family pool to be closed for maintenance

The Truman Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Sadie the dog feeling right at home in Village of Hadley

Sadie the dog is feeling right at home in the Village of Hadley. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

New Jersey snowbirds on tight deadline with Florida Friendly Landscaping

A New Jersey couple with a home in The Villages is facing a tight deadline after planting a new batch of Florida Friendly Landscaping. Neighbors have not been happy with the couple's unkempt yard.
Read more
News

Fines could be forgiven at foreclosed neighborhood eyesore in The Villages

Fines could be forgiven at a home in The Villages that was once inhabited by rats, roaches and snakes.
Read more
Health

Local death toll from COVID-19 virus continues to rise at rapid pace

The death toll from COVID-19 continued to rise sharply Saturday across the tri-county area as Florida reported just under 7,500 new cases of the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Citizens First Bank check fraud suspect to answer charge in Lake County Court

After spending nearly a year behind bars in Sumter County, a man suspected of check fraud at Citizens First Bank has been transferred to the Lake County Jail to answer to an additional charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,648FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
71.7 ° F
74 °
70 °
53 %
2.9mph
1 %
Mon
70 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment