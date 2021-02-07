Sunday, February 7, 2021
Truman Recreation Center and family pool to be closed for maintenance

Staff Report

The Truman Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Feb. 10. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Truman Recreation Center at 751-2650.

