Sunday, February 7, 2021
74.7 F
The Villages
Letters to the Editor

Trump and his new cowgirl

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Very damaging words from the vocal chords of our most recently retired president, Donald Jingle-Jangle Trump, on January sixth of this year. He should have said something similar to: “Go ye and preach the Gospel,” but Trump has to be Trump, and somehow, thousands of his followers were on hand to follow the orders from their King.
“We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you don’t have a country any more.”  That statement is a direct quote from the bigoted one himself. In December 2020, a Twitter message from the great one encouraged his supporters to show up for a big protest in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, the day that Congress would accept the Electoral College votes.
At a Georgia rally on Jan. 4, Trump told supporters, “We’re going to take what they did to us on Nov 3rd.  We’re going to take it back.” In his speech before the riot, Trump praised supporters for showing up to “save our democracy.” He told supporters “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol … You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” Everyone already knows the remainder of this attempted coup, and a policeman, and four others have died due to words from this man.
Here is the definition for treason: The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. However, Webster is being more gentle with Trump’s  punishment, leaning towards insurrection, and leaving treason to acts of war. Trump has tried to overthrow his own country’s government, and that same government will be much kinder to him than what he actually deserves, when he faces his peers.
And now, lo and behold, galloping in from over the horizon, appears a Trump clone, of opposite gender.  Straight out of some Milledgeville, Ga. OK Corral, comes a gun-totin’, gun slinger packing an AR-15, and who knows what caliber in her purse. Ready to do battle in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a lie: A black mask  with two bold letters attached:  “Trump Won”, comes to Congress to exploit her Trumpism taunts. Gets herself banned from committee assignments, but with only 11 Republicans in favor of the ban. The remainder of our Republican Congress has not been cleansed of Trumpism, nor do they care to do so. A worthless group of nobodies that are only interested in their monthly paychecks, for doing absolutely nothing. One by one, as quiet as a  louse, surviving from the purses of our own tax dollars. What is needed is a mass Impeachment of the majority Republican Congress, with Mitch McConnell at the top of the list. And directly below McConnell should be Cruz, then Rand Paul. And ones they do need, would be a handful of Mitt Romneys.

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

