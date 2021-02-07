VCCDD nears closing date on $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District is nearing a closing date on a $1 million fuel depot purchase from the Developer of The Villages.

The 2.35 acres of property are located at 8560 NE 44th Drive in Wildwood. The depot currently serves as a fueling station for Rainey Construction, which is owned by the Developer.

The depot will be converted to a fueling station for Community Watch vehicles and the District’s “white fleet,” – the numerous cars and trucks used by Community Standards, the Recreation Department, Property Management and others. In addition, the depot could potentially fuel the trash collection vehicles operated by the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District, which oversees sanitation in Community Development Districts 1 through 11.

The VCCDD Board of Supervisors, made up of members handpicked by the Developer, on Nov. 10 approved the contract for purchase and sale of the property. In a meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center, the board will consider moving forward with the purchase and setting a closing date of March 15.

The Developer purchased the construction company from longtime friend Ike Rainey in 2018. Rainey turned around and spent millions of dollars in 2019 to purchase the plush horse farm, Padua Stables, on U.S. 301 in Summerfield.