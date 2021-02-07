Wife allowed back home with husband who feared she tried to kill him

A wife who allegedly attacked her husband with a pair of gardening scissors has been allowed to return to their home in The Villages.

Julienne Jean Dorman, 47, has been granted permission by a judge to return to the Village of Charlotte home to resume life with her 73-year-old husband.

Dorman, through her attorney Gail Grossman, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony charges of battery and assault on a person over the age of 65. She remains free on $30,000 bond.

Her husband had been laying in bed in a separate bedroom of their home on Jan. 14 when he and Dorman were arguing about a missing necklace, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said she was armed with a pair of red-handled gardening scissors when she jumped on top of him. He said she tried to stab him in the face with the gardening scissors. He used his right hand to deflect the attack. Dorman allegedly threatened to kill him and she did not care if she went to prison. While he was trying to take the gardening scissors away from his wife, she bit his hand. The gardening scissors made contact with his right ear lobe and broke the skin, causing his ear to bleed.

“The victim informed me, at that point, he truly believed (Dorman) was trying to kill him,” the deputy wrote in the report.

The next morning, Dorman, a native of Haiti who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, took a 10-pound push-up/pull-up bar from a bedroom closet and prepared to strike him with it. He turned to shield his face and was struck in the back.

Dorman’s husband said he feared retaliation from his wife if he reported the altercations to law enforcement.