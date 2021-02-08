Monday, February 8, 2021
3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Larry D. Croom

Three more students at The Villages Charter School have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida and the tri-county area continued to slow on Monday.

Two of the latest cases were reported Feb. 1 and the other one was reported the following day at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases at the school to 58 since classes started in August 2020 and also represents 43 percent of the 135 cases reported among students in all Sumter County public schools.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,783,720 cases – an increase of 5,737 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,751,343 are residents. A total of 78,310 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,053 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 28,287 deaths and 74,543 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 3,785;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,583;
  • Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,345;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 613;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,081;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 428;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,599; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 884.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 55,738 – increase of 180
  • Deaths: 1,346
  • Hospitalizations: 3,246

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,400 – increase of 20
  • Deaths: 207
  • Hospitalizations: 445
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,448), Wildwood (884), Coleman (817), Bushnell (812) and Oxford (428).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 22,800 – increase of 72
  • Deaths: 468
  • Hospitalizations: 1,194
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (5,952), Leesburg (3,583), Eustis (2,044), Mount Dora (1,760) and Tavares (1,676). The Villages also is reporting 161 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,538 – increase of 88
  • Deaths: 671
  • Hospitalizations: 1,607
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (18,883), Summerfield (1,599), Dunnellon (1,158), Belleview (1,081) and Silver Springs (487). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

