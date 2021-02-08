Monday, February 8, 2021
Driver with California license plates refuses to sign citation during traffic stop

Meta Minton

Walter Errick Chandler

A driver with California license plates on his vehicle refused to sign a traffic citation during a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Walter Errick Chandler, 30, had been driving a Dodge Charger at 11:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for having an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle was pulled over at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Main Street.

Chandler claimed he had a Texas driver’s license, but a check by his name and birth date revealed the only official documentation he held from Texas was an identification card. During a pat down, a scale and a “blunt” of marijuana were found in Chandler’s pocket.

He was issued a criminal citation for driving a motor vehicle without a valid license.

When (Chandler) was presented the criminal citation to sign and fingerprint, he refused. When he was told it would be an additional charge for violating Florida State Statute 318.19, he continued to refuse,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and refusal to sign a citation.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. The states of Georgia and Indiana put a hold on him, therefore he was being held without bond.

