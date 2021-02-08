Monday, February 8, 2021
John C. Pospiech, Jr.

Staff Report

John C. Pospiech Jr.

John C. Pospiech, Jr, 85, of the Villages, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Mr. Pospiech was born June 6, 1935 in Shamokin, PA to John C. Pospiech, Sr and Anna (Cielak) Pospiech. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. John retired as a truck driver for the Dairy Center in Fort Washington, PA. After retiring he moved to Gastonia, NC and then to The Villages last September. John married his loving wife, Lynn, on February 23, 1962.

Along with Lynn, survivors include his son, Craig Pospiech (Christi) of Gastonia, NC; sister, Dorothy Vrscak (Ray); grandchildren, Neva, Derek and Madison; great-grandchildren, Levi, Colton and Ava.

