Lady Lake to hold special meeting on town manager candidate

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss its employment offer to a town manager candidate.

Last week, commissioners unanimously agreed to extend an offer to Matthew Campbell, the town manager of Kenneth City, a town of about 5,000 located north of St. Petersburg in Pinellas County. Commissioners tasked town counsel Derek Scroth to negotiate an employment contract with Campbell.

The agenda for the 1 p.m. Thursday meeting states the commission will hold, “Discussion Concerning Status of Employment Offer to Mr. Matt Campbell and Potential Extension of Offer to Other Candidates if the Commission Decides to Rescind the Offer to Mr. Campbell.”

He was one of five candidates brought forth by the executive search firm of Colin Baenziger & Associates. The town has previously discussed an annual salary of $120,000 for the next town manager. Campbell is currently earning $113,398 in Kenneth City.

If Campbell accepts the Lady Lake job, he will succeed previous Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who was paid $54,216 in severance when she parted ways with the town last year. She had worked for the town for 26 years and had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967. Her tenure with the town hit choppy waters when she demanded the resignation of Chief of Police Chris McKinstry. He later sued the town for age discrimination.