Monday, February 8, 2021
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Lady Lake to hold special meeting on town manager candidate

Meta Minton

Matthew Campbell

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss its employment offer to a town manager candidate.

Last week, commissioners unanimously agreed to extend an offer to Matthew Campbell, the town manager of Kenneth City, a town of about 5,000 located north of St. Petersburg in Pinellas County. Commissioners tasked town counsel Derek Scroth to negotiate an employment contract with Campbell.

The agenda for the 1 p.m. Thursday meeting states the commission will hold, “Discussion Concerning Status of Employment Offer to Mr. Matt Campbell and Potential Extension of Offer to Other Candidates if the Commission Decides to Rescind the Offer to Mr. Campbell.”

He was one of five candidates brought forth by the executive search firm of Colin Baenziger & Associates. The town has previously discussed an annual salary of $120,000 for the next town manager. Campbell is currently earning $113,398 in Kenneth City.

If Campbell accepts the Lady Lake job, he will succeed previous Town Manager Kris Kollgaard, who was paid $54,216 in severance when she parted ways with the town last year. She had worked for the town for 26 years and had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967. Her tenure with the town hit choppy waters when she demanded the resignation of Chief of Police Chris McKinstry. He later sued the town for age discrimination.

Related Articles

News

Bacall Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 10 for maintenance.
Read more
Crime

Driver with California license plates refuses to sign citation during traffic stop

A driver with California license plates on his vehicle refused to sign a traffic citation during a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Miss Moxie wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day

Miss Moxie, a Havanese rescued breeding dog, is wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

New Yorkers dominate number of residents living in The Villages

New Yorkers continue to dominate the number of residents living in The Villages.
Read more
News

Ex-sales representatives’ boxes latest point of contention in The Villages’ lawsuit

A dozen boxes left behind by a husband-and-wife sales team are the latest point of contention in the lawsuit between Properties of The Villages and former sales representatives who’ve gone rogue.
Read more
News

VCCDD nears closing date on $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District is nearing a closing date on a $1 million fuel depot purchase from the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Bicyclists meet with prosecutors about hit-and-run crashes in The Villages

Bicyclists recently met with prosecutors to express their concerns about two hit-and-run crashes in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,640FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.8 ° F
71 °
69 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment