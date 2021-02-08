More on Make America Great Again

To the Editor:

I would like to reply to Mr. Adrian Philip Humphries recent letter responding to the MAGA slogan. I appreciate his comments and the Villages-News.com for providing this important community forum to discuss the issues of the day. Mr. Humphries raises the specter of “fake news,” a term that has arisen lately to cover a lie. It is like putting “lipstick on a pig.” Fake news implies there is real news. A lie implies there is truth. How do we tell the difference? Authenticity. Truth does set us free! But we have to search for it with a good heart, a sense of decency, mutual respect, and honesty. Not reasonably and sincerely searching for the truth often leads to pigs wearing lipstick.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace