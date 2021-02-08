Neighbors appear to have cooperated in illicit tree removal in The Villages

Neighbors appear to have cooperated with each other in the illicit removal of trees from a protected wetland in The Villages.

The removal of the trees was discovered last month in the Lake Deaton area. The remediation of the natural area will cost “many tens of thousands of dollars” and the cost will likely be borne by the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which is made up of Community Development Districts 5 through 12.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tree removal and deputies have spoken to homeowners and a contractor. The investigation should be wrapped up in about two weeks.

“This was both contractor and resident effort,” said District Manager Richard Baier during an update on the situation provided Monday morning at PWAC’s meeting at Savannah Center.

Some of the trees that were removed were quite large, he said.

“This appears to have been a coordinated effort between homeowners,” said PWAC Chairman Don Wiley, who also serves as chairman of Community Development District 10, which is where the damage occurred.

He added that it is a pity that residents appear not to have learned after trees were unlawfully cut down in late 2014 in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona.

It appears that the motive in both cases was a desire on the part of residents to improve their view. It was pointed out that once the fence, which separates residential property from the protected wetland, was breached, residents had to have been aware that what they were doing was wrong.

PWAC member Dennis Hayes, representing Community Development District 8, said that tremendous public pressure in that incident prompted residents to form The Friends of Lake Miona and produce a large check aimed at funding the remediation. Hayes hinted that a similar outcome could prevent the necessity of having residents foot the bill to repair the damage.

Letters were recently hand delivered through Community Watch to homeowners on Valleybrook Way where 15 homes back up to the protected area. The letters prompted calls to the District Office, with callers asking, “Am I going to get in trouble?” and others volunteering photos of the damage.