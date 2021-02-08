To the Editor:

For starters, COIVD has caused way to many issues. This is literally the definition of beating a dead horse and it’s old news. People are going to enjoy their lives. Most probably have a limited time left on this planet and they might as well live it out how it’s supposed to be.

People have become so afraid of dying that they’ve stopped living. Put your faith in the big man upstairs! Not to mention, if half of you did your research on what happened in 1918, you’d realize the masks don’t provide true protection. COVID-19 is 60-140 nanometers. The N95 mask protects down to 300 nanometers and up. With that being said, blue surgical masks and cloth masks provide little to no protection.

You can like my comment or be mad about it but I’m entitled to my opinion just as any other person. Not to mention but I’ve included facts that were proven by not just one doctor but several. Also, those who don’t wear masks can do just that and those who want to wear one can. It’s amazing how we are literally going to be judged just because we wear or don’t wear a mask. If someone other than yourself risks catching the virus, how is it your business? Stay home if you’re afraid and continue wearing your masks. It’s not that difficult.

People die from the flu… COVID is not the only virus out there. Not to mention the coronavirus, flu and colds have been around long before everyone went into a frantic mode and started wearing masks. Not only does it cause arguments in stores or public places but it’s also compromising your immune system to other viruses. We need to breathe fresh air and keep our immune system strong to fight against other viruses. With wearing masks the way most have, they won’t be able to fight a common cold without struggling. People truly need to educate themselves!

Hayley Waddell

The Villages