Monday, February 8, 2021
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Thieves reportedly target construction sites in Villages of Southern Oaks

Marv Balousek

Crime is up in Wildwood, although the number of cases remains small.

Police Chief Randy Parmer told city commissioners Monday that property crime rose more than 70 percent during the last quarter while violent crimes were up 12.5 percent.

He said a special enforcement unit is having an impact reducing problems on the city’s west side.

Parmer also honored two officers as Officer of the Year and Officer of the Quarter.

The chief said burglaries doubled from five to 10 compared to the previous quarter, largely due to thefts from construction sites in The Villages of Southern Oaks.

He credited the department’s criminal investigation unit with recovering about $20,000 worth of stolen cabinets and solving a business theft case.

“They’ve done a tremendous job of clearing some of these cases,” Parmer said.

Aggravated assaults rose to seven from four and the two robberies were one fewer than the prior quarter. The city had one rape and no murders.

The chief also credited a special enforcement unit with reducing problems on the city’s west side, where residents had complained of racing cars, vandalized light poles and drinking outside a daycare center.

During 20 days patrolling the Jackson Street area, Parmer said the unit made 40 arrests and more than 150 traffic stops. No massive block parties have occurred since late last summer. Residents also have said they noticed improvement.

Angela Valez, center, is flanked by Police Chief Randy Parmer, left, and American Legion Commander Sam Bass.

Angela Valez, who joined the department in 2019 and served in the U.S. Marines, was honored by Parmer and the Wildwood American Legion post as Officer of the Year.

The chief said she handled 1,100 calls last year and volunteered to become the department’s traffic homicide investigator.

Parmer honored David Perry as Officer of the Quarter. As community affairs officer, Perry supervised the Christmas with a Cop program, collected donations of $12,000 and distributed toys to needy children.

Related Articles

Crime

Neighbors appear to have cooperated in illicit tree removal in The Villages

Neighbors appear to have cooperated with each other in the illicit removal of trees from a protected wetland in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter back in jail after judge revokes her bond

A Villager’s daughter was back in jail after a judge revoked her bond. Her attorney filed a motion in court Monday in an attempt to free her.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly pulling taser on driver

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a taser on the driver of a car in which she was traveling.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to hold special meeting on town manager candidate

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss its employment offer to a town manager candidate.
Read more
News

Bacall Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 10 for maintenance.
Read more
Crime

Driver with California license plates refuses to sign citation during traffic stop

A driver with California license plates on his vehicle refused to sign a traffic citation during a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Miss Moxie wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day

Miss Moxie, a Havanese rescued breeding dog, is wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,640FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.8 ° F
71 °
69 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment