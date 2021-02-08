Monday, February 8, 2021
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villager among first to get COVID-19 vaccine calls county efforts ‘a miserable failure’

Meta Minton

A prominent Villager who was among the very first in The Villages to receive the COVID-19 vaccine blasted Sumter County’s vaccination efforts as “a miserable failure.”

Peter Moeller made the remarks Monday morning at a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at Savannah Center. The Village of Caroline resident represents Community Development District 6 on PWAC.

This past December, Moeller was among a handful of Villagers who received the COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Ron DeSantis looked on.

Villager Steve Printz, left, receives the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 12 as Villager Peter Moeller, right, waits his turn.

Without mentioning his own vaccination, Moeller took aim at local vaccination efforts which have been plagued by demand far outstripping the supply.

“I don’t know of one person who has received the vaccine through Sumter County,” Moeller said. “It’s been a miserable failure.”

Moeller said he has had neighbors driving down to Orlando and elsewhere to get the vaccine.

“It’s a stain on The Villages and Sumter County, the way this has been handled,” Moeller said.

In addition to the Sumter County Health Department, Moeller pointed the finger of blame at the Sumter County Commission.

“We haven’t heard a peep out of our commissioners,” Moeller said.

Related Articles

Crime

Thieves reportedly target construction sites in Villages of Southern Oaks

Wildwood's police chief updated city commissioners on crime on Monday, including burglaries at construction sites in the Villages of Southern Oaks.
Read more
Crime

Neighbors appear to have cooperated in illicit tree removal in The Villages

Neighbors appear to have cooperated with each other in the illicit removal of trees from a protected wetland in The Villages.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more students at The Villages Charter School have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida and the tri-county area continued to slow.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter back in jail after judge revokes her bond

A Villager’s daughter was back in jail after a judge revoked her bond. Her attorney filed a motion in court Monday in an attempt to free her.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly pulling taser on driver

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a taser on the driver of a car in which she was traveling.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to hold special meeting on town manager candidate

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss its employment offer to a town manager candidate.
Read more
News

Bacall Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 10 for maintenance.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,640FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.8 ° F
71 °
69 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment