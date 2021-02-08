Villager among first to get COVID-19 vaccine calls county efforts ‘a miserable failure’

A prominent Villager who was among the very first in The Villages to receive the COVID-19 vaccine blasted Sumter County’s vaccination efforts as “a miserable failure.”

Peter Moeller made the remarks Monday morning at a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at Savannah Center. The Village of Caroline resident represents Community Development District 6 on PWAC.

This past December, Moeller was among a handful of Villagers who received the COVID-19 vaccine as Gov. Ron DeSantis looked on.

Without mentioning his own vaccination, Moeller took aim at local vaccination efforts which have been plagued by demand far outstripping the supply.

“I don’t know of one person who has received the vaccine through Sumter County,” Moeller said. “It’s been a miserable failure.”

Moeller said he has had neighbors driving down to Orlando and elsewhere to get the vaccine.

“It’s a stain on The Villages and Sumter County, the way this has been handled,” Moeller said.

In addition to the Sumter County Health Department, Moeller pointed the finger of blame at the Sumter County Commission.

“We haven’t heard a peep out of our commissioners,” Moeller said.