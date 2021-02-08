Monday, February 8, 2021
69.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly pulling taser on driver

Meta Minton

Christal Aponte

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a taser on the driver of a car in which she was traveling.

Christal Aponte, 30, had been in the vehicle on Sunday when she began “arguing about his driving skills” with a man at the wheel of the car, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He reached over and pulled Aponte’s hair.

She “pulled her personal taser from her purse and showed it to him” in an attempt “to scare him,” the report said. The man claimed the New Jersey native “tased him multiple times in the leg while he was driving.” A deputy looked at the man’s leg under his jeans, but was unable to see any visible injuries.

Aponte denied using the taser on the man.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Lady Lake to hold special meeting on town manager candidate

The Lady Lake Commission will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss its employment offer to a town manager candidate.
Read more
News

Bacall Recreation Center and pool will be closed for maintenance

The Bacall Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 10 for maintenance.
Read more
Crime

Driver with California license plates refuses to sign citation during traffic stop

A driver with California license plates on his vehicle refused to sign a traffic citation during a traffic stop in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Miss Moxie wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day

Miss Moxie, a Havanese rescued breeding dog, is wishing Villagers a Happy Valentine’s Day. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

New Yorkers dominate number of residents living in The Villages

New Yorkers continue to dominate the number of residents living in The Villages.
Read more
News

Ex-sales representatives’ boxes latest point of contention in The Villages’ lawsuit

A dozen boxes left behind by a husband-and-wife sales team are the latest point of contention in the lawsuit between Properties of The Villages and former sales representatives who’ve gone rogue.
Read more
News

VCCDD nears closing date on $1 million fuel depot purchase from Developer

The Village Center Community Development District is nearing a closing date on a $1 million fuel depot purchase from the Developer of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,640FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
69.8 ° F
71 °
69 °
78 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment