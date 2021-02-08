Wildwood woman arrested after allegedly pulling taser on driver

A Wildwood woman was arrested after allegedly pulling a taser on the driver of a car in which she was traveling.

Christal Aponte, 30, had been in the vehicle on Sunday when she began “arguing about his driving skills” with a man at the wheel of the car, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He reached over and pulled Aponte’s hair.

She “pulled her personal taser from her purse and showed it to him” in an attempt “to scare him,” the report said. The man claimed the New Jersey native “tased him multiple times in the leg while he was driving.” A deputy looked at the man’s leg under his jeans, but was unable to see any visible injuries.

Aponte denied using the taser on the man.

She was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.