Arthur Patrick Walsh, aka Art, a longtime resident of The Villages, passed away on February 1, 2021, at age 94.

Born and raised in Bronx, New York, he served in World War II as an electrician’s mate EM3 before earning his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Bridgeport, CT, and an M.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, NJ. He spent over 30 of his working years with IBM, first working as an engineer in the manufacturing division; here he worked with an IBM/MIT and federal government ground to air anti-missile system. The majority of Art’s years at IBM were spent in the computer engineering division doing computer programming.

Art is preceded in death by his wife of almost 56 years, Dorothea; his parents, Arthur D. and Pauline Walsh; and his two sisters, Mary Madden and Therese Sokolik. He leaves behind his brother, Bill Walsh; Dorothea’s sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Ray; Cousin Eleanor; three daughters, Georgette Walsh, Laura Robidoux (Robi), and Karen McMillen (Rob); five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family was Art’s main interest in life, followed by working for IBM, playing golf, fishing on ‘Rock Steady’, reading, playing chess, and sudoku. He will be remembered for his joke telling, whereby rarely did he get to the punchline before laughing aloud himself. He was grateful for the life-long support and caring that he received from his family, friends, and neighbors in both his former upstate New York neighborhood and in Summerchase Cottages in The Villages, and from the Veterans Administration and his caregivers during the final years of his journey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a Veterans organization.