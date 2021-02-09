Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Body found floating in Fruitland Park Lake identified as 18-year-old Leesburg man

Larry D. Croom

A body found floating in a Fruitland Park Lake on Saturday has been identified as an 18-year-old Leesburg man.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called Saturday to the 2200 block of Lomax Drive after residents found the body of Joseph Franklin Singletary Rainey in Crystal Lake. Two of the residents reporting hearing gunshots the night before but didn’t observe any activity around the lake, a sheriff’s office report states.

Rainey’s body was found face-up about 30 feet offshore. He was wearing a black rubber glove on his left hand and a headlamp around his neck. There was no visible trauma to Rainey’s body, the report says.

Anyone with information about Rainey or the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 343-2101.

