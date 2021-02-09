Canadian dogs miss spending winter in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Two Canadian dogs are missing spending the winter in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Rosa and her big sister Amber love their winter Florida home in the Cottages of Summerchase with John and Nicole Beggs.

Unfortunately, they are not there this winter due to the COVID-19 virus, which has forced Canada and the United States to close their borders.

Instead of basking in the sunshine, the dogs are bundling up for the winter.

