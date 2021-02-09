Tuesday, February 9, 2021
DeSantis is governor only to ‘his’ people

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has never been more clear that Gov. DeSantis is not the “Governor of the people.” DeSantis is governor only to “his” people. Let me explain my disgust.
After receiving a big campaign donation by Publix, the grocery chain was rewarded with tens of thousands of doses of Covid vaccine by our governor to distribute at their grocery stores.  However, while waiting on the Publix website for an hour and a half, one could realize that Governor DeSantis has decided that only counties that voted Republican get the chance to offer the Publix Covid vaccine.
While opportunity to get a vaccine at Publix in the Republican-leaning Panhandle, for example, was plentiful, Democratic leaning counties like Miami-Dade, Broward, Duval, Leon, Orange and Seminole were not even included.
This is not a coincidence. This is simply another example of how the country has been so divided by those who govern in a self-serving way. And it’s guys like DeSantis who need to knock it off.  He needs to understand that he has the pleasure of governing for those who did not vote for him as well as those who did.
Actually, there was one Democratic-leaning County that did receive the Publix offered vaccines – Palm Beach County.  Could this be because a certain former President has decided to make Palm Beach County his home?
I, for one, am disgusted with our governor using Covid to play politics.

Jeffrey Scuteri
Sanibel

 

