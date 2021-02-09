Tuesday, February 9, 2021
82 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Eileen A. Collins

Staff Report

Eileen A. Collins

Eileen A. Collins, 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 while under the care of hospice. She was born September 19, 1942 to Arthur and Anna Ludlow in Brooklyn, NY. On January 31, 1959 she married her husband, Donald A. Collins Sr. in Brooklyn, NY.  Eileen loved gambling (her favorite was the slots, and she was often “lucky”), she enjoyed playing cards and Mexican train with her friends, going out to lunch with the girls, doing word searches, watching game shows, and spoiling her dog Cricket.

Survivors include daughters Theresa, Brenda and her partner (Gustavo), and Corrine; daughter-in-law Jill, grandsons Patrick with his wife Ashley and their three children (Benjamin, Nathaniel & Amelia), Chris with his significant other Priscilla and their son (Christian), DJ with his wife Wendy and their two daughters (Emily & Zoe).

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donnie, brother Charlie and her only son, Donald.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday February 10 from 1:30 – 4 pm for a Memorial Service, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Inurnment will be private at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice (donate.cshospice.org) or the American Heart Association Research (donatenow.heart.org).

Related Articles

Obituaries

Winnifred M. Carpenter

Winnifred Carpenter enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Read more
Obituaries

George Ackerly

George Acklerly's sharp intellect during holiday trivial pursuit games and his competitive nature at the various family pinochle and poker tables are legendary.
Read more
Obituaries

Ole Stavedahl

Ole Stavedahl taught H.S. math and coached several sports for over 35 years in the Osseo School District, a suburb of Minneapolis. While in the Villages he enjoyed the golf courses and gathering for a good game of bridge with friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Jean Light Connell

Jean Connell and her husband, Paul, retired to The Villages in 1997 from upstate New York.
Read more
Obituaries

Arthur Patrick Walsh

Family was Art Walsh’s main interest in life, followed by working for IBM, playing golf, fishing on ‘Rock Steady,’ reading, playing chess, and Sudoku.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Nicholson

Peggy Nicholson was a gifted singer and enjoyed playing her guitar and ukulele.
Read more
Obituaries

Neil C. Curtis

When Neil Curtis moved to Florida, he started playing golf multiple days a week. All the practice paid off, as he had two holes-in-one at the age of 73.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,634FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
82 ° F
83 °
81 °
54 %
1.9mph
75 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment