Eileen A. Collins, 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 while under the care of hospice. She was born September 19, 1942 to Arthur and Anna Ludlow in Brooklyn, NY. On January 31, 1959 she married her husband, Donald A. Collins Sr. in Brooklyn, NY. Eileen loved gambling (her favorite was the slots, and she was often “lucky”), she enjoyed playing cards and Mexican train with her friends, going out to lunch with the girls, doing word searches, watching game shows, and spoiling her dog Cricket.

Survivors include daughters Theresa, Brenda and her partner (Gustavo), and Corrine; daughter-in-law Jill, grandsons Patrick with his wife Ashley and their three children (Benjamin, Nathaniel & Amelia), Chris with his significant other Priscilla and their son (Christian), DJ with his wife Wendy and their two daughters (Emily & Zoe).

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donnie, brother Charlie and her only son, Donald.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday February 10 from 1:30 – 4 pm for a Memorial Service, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Inurnment will be private at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice (donate.cshospice.org) or the American Heart Association Research (donatenow.heart.org).