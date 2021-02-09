George Ackerly, age 73, of The Villages, Fla., (and formerly Rockaway, NJ) died on Monday, January 18, 2021 from complications from Parkinson’s Disease and Covid-19. He was born September 24, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late George Ackerly and the late Irene (Roszkowski) Ackerly.

George was the beloved husband of Linda (Hedrich) Ackerly, and dear father of George (Jodi) and Kate (Mohammad). Loving grandfather of George, Madison, and Brookelyn Ackerly and Autumn and Lauren Langham. Brother of Irene Jessup, Karen O’Donnell, Janet Floyd, Paul Ackerly and the late Linda Juckett.

George had a satisfying career with NJ Bell/Verizon retiring in 2002 after 36 years. Not one to sit around, his retirement job was working for Morris Area Paratransit System (MAPS) driving seniors and handicapped to work and to doctor’s appointments. He retired again in 2016 and moved to The Villages, Fl.

George was a simple guy. He loved his family, his job, pizza, hot dogs, beer and chicken parm! He loved his jeans and his sweatshirts. He leaves behind a drawer full of brand new, never opened packages of socks and shirts. The only jewelry he wore were his wedding ring, cross and chain and his Timex watch. He rarely spent money on himself but was generous with family, friends, his parish and the charities he loved to support.

George volunteered selflessly to the St. Cecilia community in Rockaway, NJ. He was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the PreCana team and taught CCD for many years. He & his wife Linda were a team couple for Worldwide Marriage Encounter for over 25 years where he made many treasured lifelong friends. He and Linda also taught Natural Family Planning for the diocese of Paterson.

George will be remembered for his warmth, generosity and wit. His welcoming smile, gentle humor and kind heart were loved by all. George’s sharp intellect during holiday trivial pursuit games and his competitive nature at the various family pinochle and poker tables are legendary. George was an amazing example of what a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and cousin should be. He will be sorely missed and will always be in our hearts!