Tuesday, February 9, 2021
The Villages
Jean Light Connell

Staff Report

Jean Light Connell

Jean Light Connell passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 1, 2021.  Jean was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Irene Kilmer and Edward Light.  Jean was predeceased by her husband, Paul Connell, granddaughter Chelsea Hope Connell, and daughter-in-law, Emma Connell. Jean is survived by her three sons, Kevin Connell (Kim), Dunnellon, Florida; Father Mark Connell, Newburgh, NY; and Stephen Connell, Queensbury, NY. In addition, Jean leaves behind her brother, Donald Light, and five grandchildren, Kristy Weber, Michelle Connell, Michael Meadows, Christopher Connell and Matthew Connell, along with several great-grandchildren.

After graduating from Arlington High School, Jean worked for a short while for Central Hudson Gas and Electric.  Soon after, she married her husband of 48 years, Paul Connell, a 40-year employee of I.B.M. in Poughkeepsie. Paul passed away in 2004 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, during which he received the best of care from his loving wife. 

Jean and Paul retired to The Villages in Florida in 1997, where they enjoyed an active lifestyle in spite of Paul’s declining cognition. They were long time and faithful members of St. Timothy’s Church in The Villages. 

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Jean will be buried at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.  To honor Jean’s memory, please make a donation to San Miguel Academy of Newburgh, 245 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY, 12550.

