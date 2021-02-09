Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Lady Lake man enters plea in pickup-dragging death in parking lot

Meta Minton

Stevie Danielle Carmichael

A Lady Lake man has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of dragging a woman to her death with his pickup truck.

Timothy Joseph Decker, 33, of 206 Hawthorne Ave., pleaded not guilty last week in Lake County Court to charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. He remains free on $60,000 bond.

He was arrested Jan. 20 on a warrant charging him in the June 15 death of 27-year-old Stevie Danielle Carmichael of Eustis.

Timothy Joseph Decker

They had been at the Copperhead Lodge Saloon on June 14 in Leesburg when witnesses saw them arguing, according to the warrant. Decker got into a truck and would not allow Carmichael in the front passenger door. While she was holding onto the vehicle, Decker accelerated and began spinning the tires in an effort to make Carmichael let go. He began to drive across the parking lot, pulling Carmichael along with the truck. She tripped and was run over by the vehicle’s right rear wheel. Witnesses said he initially drove away, but quickly returned to the parking lot. Bystanders called 911. Some of the witnesses said the mishap did not seem intentional, but they also said that it appeared Decker had too much to drink.

The Copperhead Lodge Saloon is located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigator went to Ace’s Towing in Leeburg where Decker’s pickup had been impounded and found a half empty can of raspberry-flavored White Claw Hard Seltzer in the truck’s center cup holder. Toxicology reports confirmed that both Decker and Carmichael had alcohol in their systems.

In her obituary, Carmichael was described as “a Bartender and a Free Spirit who found her peace at the ocean.”

