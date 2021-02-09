Tuesday, February 9, 2021
66.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Ole Stavedahl

Staff Report

Ole Stavedahl

Ole Stavedahl, 77, of The Villages, passed away on January 30. He and his wife, Lynne, moved to The Villages in 2003 from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area.

Ole was the third of six children. He was born and grew up in Portland, ND. He graduated from Mayville State University and earned his Master’s Degree at St. Cloud State University. He taught H.S. math and coached several sports for over 35 years in the Osseo School District, a suburb of Minneapolis.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne, of 35 years, their blended family of 4 children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother and a daughter.

Ole’s love for his family was his top priority. While in the Villages he enjoyed the golf courses and gathering for a good game of bridge with friends. Traveling with his wife was an added enjoyment. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and caring manner.

Memorials may be directed to Mayville State University,330 3rd St. NE, Mayville, ND 58257 or Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474

Related Articles

Obituaries

Jean Light Connell

Jean Connell and her husband, Paul, retired to The Villages in 1997 from upstate New York.
Read more
Obituaries

Arthur Patrick Walsh

Family was Art Walsh’s main interest in life, followed by working for IBM, playing golf, fishing on ‘Rock Steady,’ reading, playing chess, and Sudoku.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Nicholson

Peggy Nicholson was a gifted singer and enjoyed playing her guitar and ukulele.
Read more
Obituaries

Neil C. Curtis

When Neil Curtis moved to Florida, he started playing golf multiple days a week. All the practice paid off, as he had two holes-in-one at the age of 73.
Read more
Obituaries

John C. Pospiech, Jr.

John Pospiech retired as a truck driver for the Dairy Center in Fort Washington, PA. After retiring he moved to Gastonia, NC and then to The Villages last September.
Read more
Obituaries

Dennis J. Delaney

Dennis Delaney practiced law from 1971 until his retirement in 2003. He was an avid golfer who was known to golf in any weather - even snow.
Read more
Obituaries

Dave William Barnhorst

Villager Dave Barnhorst enjoyed golf, bridge (party and duplicate), biking, walking, skiing, snowmobiling and social dining with friends.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,635FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
mist
66.9 ° F
67 °
66.2 °
100 %
1.3mph
90 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment