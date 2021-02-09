Ole Stavedahl, 77, of The Villages, passed away on January 30. He and his wife, Lynne, moved to The Villages in 2003 from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area.

Ole was the third of six children. He was born and grew up in Portland, ND. He graduated from Mayville State University and earned his Master’s Degree at St. Cloud State University. He taught H.S. math and coached several sports for over 35 years in the Osseo School District, a suburb of Minneapolis.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne, of 35 years, their blended family of 4 children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers, numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother and a daughter.

Ole’s love for his family was his top priority. While in the Villages he enjoyed the golf courses and gathering for a good game of bridge with friends. Traveling with his wife was an added enjoyment. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and caring manner.

Memorials may be directed to Mayville State University,330 3rd St. NE, Mayville, ND 58257 or Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474