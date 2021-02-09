Tuesday, February 9, 2021
71.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

County Road 466 pastureland near new apartments back on track for development

Meta Minton

Pastureland near a new apartment complex on County Road 466 is back on track for development.

The Meucci property is located across County Road 466 from Spring Arbor Village and on the opposite side of Cherry Lake Road from the new Lake Sumter Apartment Homes.

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are located near The Villages, at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

The Meucci property had been eyed for development in 2016, but the plan for housing, apartments and retail stalled. The plan is back on track and was the subject of a presentation Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. The revised plan calls for more apartment units, fewer single-family homes and down-sized commercial space.

The latest concept plan for the development of the Meucci property.

The revised plan has 576 apartment units, up from 250. The number of single-family homes is 359, down from 474 in 2016. The new plan calls for 38,000-feet of commercial space, down from 120,000 square-feet of commercial space which was laid out in the 2016 plan.

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are located on the Sumter County side of Cherry Lake Road. The apartments are hooked up to water and sewer from Lady Lake, due to an agreement reached well over a decade ago.

Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban and Regional Planners made a presentation before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, which voted to forward the consideration of the future of the property to the Lady Lake Commission.

The elephant in the room was the anticipation of the growth in traffic that will occur due to the development of the Meucci property. And the traffic won’t be limited to County Road 466.

“Cherry Lake Road has become a bypass road to get to Micro Racetrack Road,” Beliveau acknowledged during his presentation.

A traffic light has been added at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, because of the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes. But more traffic lights and turn lanes could be in the future.

Hay is stored at the Meucci property on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

Shirley Janye Henjum Meucci

The Meucci property is currently tranquil pastureland where cows graze and hay is grown and sold.

Shirley Janye Henjum Meucci, the family matriarch, died Jan. 3 at age 93. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages and had been living at American House assisted living in Wildwood at the time of her death. She moved to The Villages in 1996. She left three sons, including Triston Meucci, who is frequently seen taking care of the property.

Triston Meucci

Related Articles

News

Sumter health personnel to be trained on state vaccine appointment system

The Sumter County Health Department will receive training later this week on the new State of Florida vaccination appointment system.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll in tri-county area makes significant jump

The death toll from COVID-19 spiked again in the tri-county area on Tuesday as 29 more local residents lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man enters plea in pickup-dragging death in parking lot

A Lady Lake man has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of dragging a woman to her death with his pickup truck.
Read more
Crime

Sherwood Villas resident loses license for 10 years after golf cart crash

A resident of the Sherwood Villas will lose his driver’s license for 10 years as the result of a golf cart crash.
Read more
News

Wildwood’s 90-acre Millennium Park will be getting a makeover

A decade-long makeover of Wildwood's 90-acre Millennium Park is expected to begin later this year.
Read more
News

Body found floating in Fruitland Park Lake identified as 18-year-old Leesburg man

A body found floating in a Fruitland Park Lake on Saturday has been identified as an 18-year-old Leesburg man.
Read more
Crime

Shower-blocking Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with gal pal at gas station

A Summerfield found himself behind bars after preventing his lady friend from taking a shower and then having a nasty confrontation with her at a local gas station.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,635FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
71.7 ° F
73.4 °
70 °
78 %
1.9mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
72 °
Sun
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment