Sherwood Villas resident loses license for 10 years after golf cart crash

Meta Minton

Joshua Christopher West

A resident of the Sherwood Villas will lose his driver’s license for 10 years as the result of a golf cart crash.

Joshua Christopher West, 35, who lives in the villa community in the Village of Chatham, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a breath test. It was his third DUI conviction within a decade, therefore he will lose his driver’s license for 10 years. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and has been placed on probation for three years.

Community Watch was flagged down by another golf  cart driver shortly before 8 p.m. Dec. 3 after a red 1996 Yamaha golf cart was spotted on the thick hedges along the golf cart path on El Camino Real near the entrance to the Village of Santiago.

West said he had been traveling from the Spanish Springs area when a cat ran across his path, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. To avoid hitting the cat, West swerved into the bushes.

His speech was slurred and he was “very talkative,” according to the report. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy. The Jacksonville native admitted he’d had two shots of Sailor Jerry Rum. A cold, empty can of Mike’s Harder Strawberry Lemonade was found in a cooler in the back of the golf cart.

West struggled through field sobriety exercises and blamed his poor performance on the fact he was “nervous.” He refused to provide a breath sample.

