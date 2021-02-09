Tuesday, February 9, 2021
78.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Shower-blocking Summerfield man jailed after nasty tiff with gal pal at gas station

Larry D. Croom

Brandon Edward Benedetto

A Summerfield found himself behind bars after preventing his lady friend from taking a shower and then having a nasty confrontation with her at a local gas station.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the RaceTrac gas station this past Thursday morning after an employee reported a couple involved in a loud argument. The employee said the man, later identified as 29-year-old Brandon Edward Benedetto, was yelling at the victim and shoving his phone in her face, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies located the couple sitting at the front bar area and observed that the woman was visibly upset, crying and trying to get away from Benedetto. They detained Benedetto and the woman said to him, “Get away from me,” the report says.

The victim told deputies that Benedetto’s brother died on Feb. 2 and he had been blaming her for his death. She said she had been attempting to take a shower at their home and Benedetto wouldn’t allow her to do so. She claimed he grabbed her upper arms and upper torso area and moved her away from the shower, the report says.

The victim said she pushed Benedetto into the shower in attempt to get away from him and he said, “I’m going to beat your face in” and other statements threatening harm to her. She said she was in fear he would follow through with the threats and said he had threatened and battered her in the past, the report says.

The victim said she drove to the RaceTrac to get away from Benedetto but he rode there with her. She said once they arrived at the gas station, he became more upset and hostile toward her and continued to make threats. She said he screamed and shoved his phone into her face as she tried to walk away from him multiple times.

After two eyewitnesses confirmed the victim’s story and Benedetto was read his rights, he denied making any threats against the woman and denied battering her. He was then placed under arrest and transported to The Centers before being booked into the Marion County Jail on Sunday night.

Benedetto, who lives on S.E. 126th Place in Summerfield, was charged with simple assault (intent to do violence) and battery. He was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court March 3 at 1 p.m., jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Canadian dogs miss spending winter in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Two Canadian dogs are missing spending the winter in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Mary Wilson brought Supreme feeling to stage in 2018 in The Villages

Mary Wilson of the legendary girl group The Supremes has died. In 2018, she brought a little bit of magic to the stage in The Villages, and made dreams come true for Villagers who always want to sing like a Supreme. Villages-News.com's Tony Violanti was there that night.
Read more
News

Villager among first to get COVID-19 vaccine calls county efforts ‘a miserable failure’

A prominent Villager who was among the very first in The Villages to receive the COVID-19 vaccine blasted Sumter County’s vaccination efforts as “a miserable failure.”
Read more
Crime

Thieves reportedly target construction sites in Villages of Southern Oaks

Wildwood's police chief updated city commissioners on crime on Monday, including burglaries at construction sites in the Villages of Southern Oaks.
Read more
Crime

Neighbors appear to have cooperated in illicit tree removal in The Villages

Neighbors appear to have cooperated with each other in the illicit removal of trees from a protected wetland in The Villages.
Read more
Health

3 more Villages Charter School students test positive for COVID-19 virus

Three more students at The Villages Charter School have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of new cases across Florida and the tri-county area continued to slow.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter back in jail after judge revokes her bond

A Villager’s daughter was back in jail after a judge revoked her bond. Her attorney filed a motion in court Monday in an attempt to free her.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,630FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.4 ° F
79 °
77 °
65 %
1.6mph
1 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment