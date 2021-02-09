Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Sumter health personnel to be trained on state vaccine appointment system

Staff Report

The Sumter County Health Department will receive training later this week on the new State of Florida vaccination appointment system.

When appointments for vaccination through the Sumter County Health Department become available, individuals signing up through this vaccination appointment system will be contacted to schedule. Individuals can sign up by phone by calling 866-201-7196 (TTY: 833-476-1457) or online at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.

The Sumter health department has returned the Global Medical Response appointment list back to the company. For the time period that the Sumter County Health Department had the list, its staffers vaccinated 1,066 persons. Global Medical Response will now pick up where the health department left off, making appointments and providing vaccinations in chronological order of receipt for sign-up. Global Medical Response will begin providing second doses for the people they originally vaccinated and will also begin to vaccinate people from their appointment list who require first doses. 

Questions have arisen concerning people who received a first dose at some other location desiring second dose appointments either with the health department or Global Medical Response. Persons who received their first dose in Florida will be directed to return to wherever they received that first dose to receive their second dose. For those who received a first dose out of state, they will need to provide documentation concerning what vaccination product was received and when it was received. 

“Concerning the Moderna vaccine, you can receive a second dose up to 42 days after your first dose,” said Sanford Zelnick, director of the Sumter County Health Department

It you are returning to the state where you were vaccinated within the 42-day window, you should get your second dose where you received your first dose, Zelnick said.

“For persons not intending to return to the state where they received their first dose within this timeframe, you can contact the health department and we will try to arrange for you to be vaccinated either with us or at a neighboring health department. If you received a vaccine product other than Moderna that requires a two-dose series, the same general guidance applies, although the timeframes vary,” he said.

Zelnick said people can receive a first dose in Florida anywhere they choose.

“However, any location where you received a first dose has made a reservation for you to receive your second dose and vaccine allocations by the state for second doses are based on how many first doses a given location provided. Therefore, switching locations for receipt of your second dose creates complications from a vaccination distribution and planning standpoint and is discouraged,” he said.

Zelnick reminded residents they should wear a mask, socially distance, wash their hands and avoid unnecessary travel.

