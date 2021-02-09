Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Wildwood’s 90-acre Millennium Park will be getting a makeover

Marv Balousek

A decade-long makeover of Wildwood’s 90-acre Millennium Park is expected to begin later this year.

The park, southwest of Powell Road and Huey Street on the city’s east side, includes multiple sports fields, parking and a dog park.

The makeover will include new lighting, an aquatic facility, a trail system, parking improvements and access roads.

CPH, an architectural and engineering firm with 14 offices and 240 employees, was awarded a $259,000 contract to design the upgrade plan and supervise construction for the project’s first phase.

The first phase for 2021-22 includes a two-lane road network in the park, a trail system on the northern side, parking for baseball fields and a large storm water drainage pond.

CPH will be responsible for preparing a preliminary ecological assessment of the property that includes identification of heron breeding sites and the presence of other protected species.

The firm also will design a master storm water retention pond in conjunction with an adjacent property owner. It will prepare preliminary design, landscape and construction plans and submit them to the city for approval.

Traffic studies, land use plan changes and utility extensions will not be needed for the project’s first phase, according to the city’s agreement with CPH.

Lighting improvements will include voltage calculations, four power boxes and underground conduit.

Later phases through 2031 include an aquatic facility with parking, an amphitheater, restroom buildings and field lighting.

