Winnifred M. Carpenter

Staff Report

Winnifred Carpenter

Winnifred M. Carpenter, 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away February 3, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was the wife of Joe Carpenter for 66 years.

Winnifred was born in Hillsboro, Ohio a daughter of the late Rial and Marguerite Millard.  She worked alongside her husband, Joe, in their Appliance store (Joe’s Service Center) in Bellefontaine, Ohio for 42 years.  She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

Winnifred is survived by her husband, Joe and daughters, Karen Vietto and her husband Daniel of Palm Harbor, FL and, Kandice Barr and her husband Geoff of Palm Harbor, FL and sons, Rowland “Ed” Carpenter and his wife Brenda of Bellefontaine, OH and Roger Carpenter and his wife Melinda of Port Orange, FL. She has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life event will be scheduled at a future date.

