Wednesday, February 10, 2021
81.8 F
The Villages
Home News

2016 deed compliance case closed against Villager who spent much of that year in jail

Meta Minton

A 2016 deed compliance case has been closed against a Villager who spent much of that year in and out of jail.

The home of Richard Hendricks at 1209 Maria Court in the Village of Del Mar was found in violation of deed compliance on Oct. 20, 2016 as the result of a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

1209 Maria Court in the Village of Del Mar

He was fined $250 although the district did not incur any expense maintaining the property. The property was later brought into compliance.

The VCCDD on Wednesday in a meeting at Savannah Center unanimously voted to waive the 2016 fine against Hendricks. 

Richard Hendricks

After the property had been found in violation of deed compliance in 2016, Hendricks rented out the home to a snowbird, who later claimed Hendricks had ripped him off.

During 2016, Hendricks was booked five times at the Lake County Jail and twice at the Sumter County Jail. In November 2016, Hendricks wrote to a judge pleading to be released.

Hendricks has been banned from all Villages facilities, including the town squares, recreation centers, swimming pools, movie theaters and softball fields. Most of the 2016 arrests were for trespassing after he showed up at the facilities from which he has been banned.

Now 84 years old, Hendricks has been out of the headlines and out of jail for several years.

Related Articles

Health

4 more local deaths as Florida leads nation in deadly COVID-19 variant

On a day when four more local deaths were reported because of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Florida leads the nation in cases of a variant of the virus that was first detected in the U.K this past September.
Read more
News

Sumter County awards $89,000 grant to Wildwood boat manufacturer

A Wildwood boat manufacturer will receive an $89,000 incentive grant from Sumter County to help fund an expansion project. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Wildwood motel with stolen Terminix truck

An Ohio man was arrested at a Wildwood motel with a stolen Terminix truck.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man behind bars after violent battle with juvenile victim

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with a scraped-up juvenile victim.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield teenager nabbed on drug charge after vehicle runs stop sign

A Summerfield teenager was jailed Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for running a stop sign.
Read more
News

Jax A Million is in charge in the Village of Alhambra

Joni and Tom Clarke live in their house in the Village of Alhambra, but Jax A Million is in charge. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

County Road 466 pastureland near new apartments back on track for development

Pastureland near a new apartment complex on County Road 466 is back on track for development. There could be a major impact on traffic.
Read more
The Villages
clear sky
81.8 ° F
84 °
80 °
44 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

