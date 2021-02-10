2016 deed compliance case closed against Villager who spent much of that year in jail

A 2016 deed compliance case has been closed against a Villager who spent much of that year in and out of jail.

The home of Richard Hendricks at 1209 Maria Court in the Village of Del Mar was found in violation of deed compliance on Oct. 20, 2016 as the result of a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

He was fined $250 although the district did not incur any expense maintaining the property. The property was later brought into compliance.

The VCCDD on Wednesday in a meeting at Savannah Center unanimously voted to waive the 2016 fine against Hendricks.

After the property had been found in violation of deed compliance in 2016, Hendricks rented out the home to a snowbird, who later claimed Hendricks had ripped him off.

During 2016, Hendricks was booked five times at the Lake County Jail and twice at the Sumter County Jail. In November 2016, Hendricks wrote to a judge pleading to be released.

Hendricks has been banned from all Villages facilities, including the town squares, recreation centers, swimming pools, movie theaters and softball fields. Most of the 2016 arrests were for trespassing after he showed up at the facilities from which he has been banned.

Now 84 years old, Hendricks has been out of the headlines and out of jail for several years.