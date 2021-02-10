Wednesday, February 10, 2021
81.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

AAC chairman warns Bad Parking a big problem throughout The Villages

Meta Minton

Don Deakin

The chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee is raising awareness about Bad Parking in The Villages, particularly when it involves handicapped parking.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin at Wednesday’s meeting put up on the big screen a photo which illustrated his point.

The golf cart is parked illegally, making it very difficult for the red van, which is legally parked in the ‘handicap’ area at the Chatham postal station, to leave without backing all the way out to the entrance,” Deakin said.

The golf cart is parked illegally, making it very difficult for the red van, which is legally parked in the “HANDICAP” area at the Chatham Postal Station, to leave without backing all the way out to the entrance.

He added that it also posed a risk to the van of getting hit by other vehicles turning into the postal station.

“This issue is not unique to the Chatham postal station. Illegal parking is an issue throughout The Villages, in every District, every recreation facility, and every commercial area, from County Road 42 all the way down to Fenney,” Deakin said

AAC member Lowell Barker said he experienced a similar frustration when he recently pulled into a handicapped parking spot at Publix, but soon discovered he was trapped in his car. Another vehicle pulled into the hash-marked area next to the handicapped parking spot, which meant Barker could not swing his door open.

“Bad Parking hasn’t improved. It’s sad to think that someone is stuck because of someone who is inconsiderate,” said AAC member Ann Forrester.

She recommended having Community Watch, while on regular patrol, pass through the postal stations to send a message.

District Manager Richard Baier said the postal stations pose a special problem when it comes to any type of parking issue.

“The nature of the postal stations is such that people are in and out rather quickly. Even if the county or town or jurisdiction has an enforceable parking ordinance, the offender is going to be gone by the time law enforcement arrives,” he said.

Director of Property Management Blair Bean recommended using “better communication” to make sure residents have a clearer understanding of handicapped parking and what it means to be courteous. The AAC agreed this would be the best approach and encouraged using public information channels to communicate to residents the need to be respectful, particularly when it comes to handicapped parking.

Related Articles

News

Home falls into neglect after Villager dies at age of 101

The neglected home of a Villager who died last year at the age of 101 was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
Read more
Crime

Homeless woman found living in landscaping trailer at The Villages Hospital

A homeless woman was found living in a landscaping trailer in a parking lot at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

4 more local deaths as Florida leads nation in deadly COVID-19 variant

On a day when four more local deaths were reported because of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Florida leads the nation in cases of a variant of the virus that was first detected in the U.K this past September.
Read more
News

2016 deed compliance case closed against Villager who spent much of that year in jail

A 2016 deed compliance case has been closed against a Villager who spent much of that year in and out of jail.
Read more
News

Sumter County awards $89,000 grant to Wildwood boat manufacturer

A Wildwood boat manufacturer will receive an $89,000 incentive grant from Sumter County to help fund an expansion project. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Wildwood motel with stolen Terminix truck

An Ohio man was arrested at a Wildwood motel with a stolen Terminix truck.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man behind bars after violent battle with juvenile victim

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with a scraped-up juvenile victim.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,638FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.8 ° F
84 °
80 °
44 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment