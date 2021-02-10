Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Annette W. Wright

Staff Report

Annette W. Wright was born November 9, 1938 in Newport News, VA; and died February 7, 2021 in Oxford, FL.  She worked as an office manager in the insurance industry.

She is survived by her beloved husband Emmette G. Wright, Sr.; sons Emmett, Jr., Robert, and David.

Visitation will be Mon., February 15th 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at HIERS-BAXLEY Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL  32162 * 352-775-7427.  Graveside service will be Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

