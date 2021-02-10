Wednesday, February 10, 2021
81.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Home falls into neglect after Villager dies at age of 101

Meta Minton

The neglected home of a Villager who died last year at the age of 101 was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The home at 1224 Dustin Drive near the Silver Lake Recreation Center was owned by Dorothy Samler. She died Sept. 13, 2020.

1224 Dustin Drive

A complaint was received Nov. 22 about tall grass and weeds at the property. The violation was verified the following day by Community Standards.

There is a mortgage on the manufactured home that was placed at the site in 1984. Community Standards said that public records do not indicate the property is in foreclosure.

The property tax bill for the property is mailed to a home in Zephyrhills, according to the Lake County Property Appraiser’s Office. The emergency contact numbers that Samler left with The Villages District Office have been disconnected.

The VCCDD Board found the home to be in violation of deed compliance. The board allowed for three days to bring the property back into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed each time the district is forced to maintain the property.

Related Articles

Crime

Homeless woman found living in landscaping trailer at The Villages Hospital

A homeless woman was found living in a landscaping trailer in a parking lot at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

4 more local deaths as Florida leads nation in deadly COVID-19 variant

On a day when four more local deaths were reported because of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Florida leads the nation in cases of a variant of the virus that was first detected in the U.K this past September.
Read more
News

2016 deed compliance case closed against Villager who spent much of that year in jail

A 2016 deed compliance case has been closed against a Villager who spent much of that year in and out of jail.
Read more
News

Sumter County awards $89,000 grant to Wildwood boat manufacturer

A Wildwood boat manufacturer will receive an $89,000 incentive grant from Sumter County to help fund an expansion project. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Ohio man arrested at Wildwood motel with stolen Terminix truck

An Ohio man was arrested at a Wildwood motel with a stolen Terminix truck.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man behind bars after violent battle with juvenile victim

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Monday night after a nasty battle with a scraped-up juvenile victim.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield teenager nabbed on drug charge after vehicle runs stop sign

A Summerfield teenager was jailed Sunday night after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped for running a stop sign.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,638FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.8 ° F
84 °
80 °
44 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
75 °
Mon
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment