Homeless woman found living in landscaping trailer at The Villages Hospital

A homeless woman was found living in a landscaping trailer in a parking lot at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Arline Barman, 55, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was found in the trailer which was parked in the parking lot of the east campus of the hospital, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Barman had been found three days earlier in the trailer, which contained pine straw. She had been issued a trespass order and told not to return.

The Warsaw, Ind. native had been convicted earlier this year on a charge of trespassing in Citrus County.

She was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.