Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Homeowners should have to pay for damage

To the Editor:

The Lake Deaton property owners, and the contractor, who illegally removed a large swath of trees adjacent to their properties, should be held financially responsible to restore the area. The Villages-News.com article states the Project Wide Advisory Committee will bear the cost to rehabilitate the area. However, this damage was not caused by Mother Nature or, the natural aging of infrastructure that requires replacement. Why should other property owners through the PWAC be liable for the cost to repair the damage? This sends the wrong message. It says: It’s OK to damage Villages property, others will pay to fix it.
The responsible parties should be given a bill for the remediation work. If they fail to comply in a timely manner liens should be affixed to their properties. This is the only way to discourage others from similar acts.

Craig Henry
Village of Chitty Chatty

