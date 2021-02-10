Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Jax A Million is in charge in the Village of Alhambra

Staff Report

Joni and Tom Clarke live in their house in the Village of Alhambra, but Jax A Million is in charge.

Jax is a two-year-old Miniature Schnauzer.

When the Clarkes lost their Schnauzer/Bijon mix more than two years ago, the house felt like a morgue.

Jax A Million

“Then Jax came into their lives and it was love at first sight,” Joni said.

“He’s a special little guy. He was the only one in the litter and a Cesarean! He’s a ‘mama’s boy’ and sweet as can be,” she added.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.

