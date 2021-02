Mrs. Linda Lou Hale, age 74, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at home in Lady Lake, Florida.

She worked as a home health aide in Sumter, Lake, and Marion Counties. She is survived by two daughters: Susan Peninger, of Webster, Florida, and Brenda James (Dale) of Umatilla, Florida; one son: Lawrence Deahl (Kelly) of Belleview, Florida; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Brunton.